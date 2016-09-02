Water spinach/morning glory.

Staff meal. Today's water spinach/morning glory looked so good & fresh that staff member @dara_pak_ki stir fried a batch with pork, garlic, shallot & fish sauce. Fresh lime & salt, pepper condiments. A perfect #breakfast.

