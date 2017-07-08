Potato, Spinach and Goat Cheese Frittata for Brekkie

Potato, spinach & goat cheese frittata this morning for brekkie. Leftover spuds inspired me & a well stocked cheese larder allowed me to deviate from innocuous cheddar. I’m still debating whether a classic frittata should have milk, though. Anyone’s thoughts…?

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply