Best Boutique Hotel in Cambodia
We won!!! Christmas came early this year with our award for best boutique hotel in Cambodia. Thanks to @sovrin_kh magazine for recognising our small 3-room colonial lodgings in the hinterlands of Northwest Cambodia. And a very special acknowledgement to our Khmer staff, without whom this prize would never have been possible. All this achieved after just 3 years of dedication & loving care. morrison_polkinghorne & I are overjoyed. Please, if you haven’t visited the colonial architecture of Battambang yet, drank at our bar, shopped in our boutique, slept in our goose down bedding, consider this an invitation.
