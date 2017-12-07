Dresden Stollen Christmas Cakes
Stollen: my annual output of Dresdner stollen Christmas cakes. Yeast dough kneaded forever, dried fruits macerated overnight in black Bacardi rum and once baked soused with more then slathered with unctuous melted butter and dusted with copious quantities of icing/powdered sugar. And finally wrapped in foil as the ultimate xmas gift of love. I think I’m more excited to await eating this on Christmas morning, than for the actual gifts under the tree
