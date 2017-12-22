Heirloom Beans and Ham

Heirloom beans and ham. I found these beans in Burmese country market plus a home-cured ham butt slowly boiled for 2 hours. True winter fare as Battambang is hitting 13C at night and under 20/70 by day. So a total of 3 days getting out the woollen wear. Christmas day it’s back to 30C/90F

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply