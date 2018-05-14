About Robert

Robert Carmack known as the Globetrotting Gourmet ® hosting food tours across Southeast Asia. He is author of five cookbooks, most recently "The Burma Cookbook", plus "Thai Cooking" and "Vietnamese Cooking" and an international "Fondue" book. They are sold the world over, in both English and foreign-language translations. ("Fondue" is translated into seven editions.) A popular television food stylist, Robert is a native of America's Pacific Northwest, and divides his time between Sydney, Southeast Asia, and the U.S.