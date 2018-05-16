Mango Thin-layered Cake

“We were thrilled to be able to see the markets with you and to learn so much about the cuisine of Isaan because of the festival you two organized… The festival was so memorable, and I got so inspired that I came home, located sources for lots of ingredients, and have been cooking some of the dishes ever since. In fact, I did not realize how focused I was on working with the ingredients and methods I learned on that trip that after about a month… What a perfect way to be introduced to a new (to me!) and fascinating cuisine. The classes and the food were perfect. The presenters were each an incredible source of information and each of them so obviously dedicated to sharing their appreciation and understanding of the local traditions and ingredients… ”

— Loretta Frederick, Minnesota, USA